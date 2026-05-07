Get Moving: Free Zumba Classes at POST Houston

Source: Majic 102.1 / General

Now if you’ve been telling yourself you want to get active, move your body, and maybe have a little fun while doing it… I found something for you. And the best part? It’s free.

POST Houston is offering free Zumba classes on the first Thursday and third Tuesday of each month at Sky Lawn, and let me tell you—that view alone is worth showing up for. Located at 401 Franklin Street, this space has quickly become one of Houston’s go-to spots for community events, and this is one of those experiences that brings people together in the best way.

Zumba isn’t just a workout—it’s a vibe. You’re dancing, you’re sweating, you’re moving to music that makes you feel good, and before you know it, you’ve gotten a full workout without even realizing it. It’s perfect for beginners, for people getting back into fitness, or even for those who just want to switch things up.

What I love most about this is that it removes excuses. You don’t need a gym membership, you don’t need fancy equipment—you just need to show up. And when the city gives you something like this for free? You take advantage.