Listen Live
Close
H-Town

Evander Holyfield Filming New Doc in Houston, Stops by Majic 102.1

Published on May 4, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Evander Holyfield
Source: Sky Houston / Majic 102.1

Evander Holyfield brought championship energy to Majic 102.1 with a surprise visit that instantly lit up the station. The boxing legend pulled up and connected with Sky Houston and The Madd Hatta, creating a moment that felt both unexpected and unforgettable for everyone in the building.

Holyfield, widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, took time to chop it up, share laughs, and reflect that same discipline and charisma that defined his career. A former undisputed heavyweight champion, four time heavyweight world champion, and Olympic bronze medalist, his legacy in the sport remains unmatched and continues to inspire generations.

The timing made the visit even more meaningful, as Holyfield is currently in town filming a documentary and once called Houston home. With deep ties to the city and a presence that still commands respect, one thing is clear. Champ, you are always welcome back at Majic 102.1.

Check out some moments from his pop up and Majic below.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Designer Drip: Every High-Fashion Moment In Doechii And Lady Gaga’s 'Runway' Video

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

The AUDACITY — Slim Thug Says He’d 'Never' Date Megan Thee Stallion Post-Klay Thompson Split (After Shooting His Shot On Repeat)

Comment
2 Items
Culture  |  Shannon Dawson

Spelman College Sparks Outrage For Crowning 2 Miss Spelman Pageant Queens After 'Scoring Discrepancy'

Comment
7 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Golds, Neutrals & Nude Looks: Top Fashion Moments From The 2026 Billboard Women In Music Red Carpet

Comment
15 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Adrien Broner’s Wildest Crash Out Moments On Screen

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close