Dave Chappelle Bring Out Surprise Guest

Source: Rosalind O’Connor / NBC Universal

Dave Chappelle surprised fans at a comedy show by bringing Kanye West onstage in West Hollywood. Kanye did not perform but made a quick appearance at the end of the night. Chappelle joked about Kanye’s financial losses, and the crowd cheered as Kanye joined him on stage. The show also featured other comedians like Chris Rock and Louis C.K., making it a star-studded event during the “Netflix Is A Joke” comedy festival in Los Angeles. Kanye has previously made surprise appearances at comedy shows, showing that he can draw a major reaction even without performing.