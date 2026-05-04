Lizzo Stands Firm Against Lawsuit Settlement

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Lizzo is still embroiled in a legal battle with her former backup dancers who accused her of sexual harassment and fat-shaming nearly three years ago. Despite the option to settle, Lizzo is determined to fight the case, maintaining her innocence. While some claims in the lawsuit have been dismissed, Lizzo still faces allegations of creating a hostile work environment. In a recent interview, she expressed her readiness to testify in court and emphasized her commitment to the truth. The interview coincided with the release of her new song “Bitch,” which samples feminist anthems and empowers the word.