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Michigan Army veteran Ed Bambas, who received $2 million in donations to help him retire, is now working with the man who organized his fundraiser to help veterans across the country. Bambas, 88, was able to retire from his job at a grocery store thanks to the donations made on a GoFundMe page. The organizer, Sam Weidenhofer, is leading the charge to raise more funds for veterans, with a goal of $10 million. Each veteran will have their own GoFundMe page, and Bambas is contributing $1,000 to each veteran as a starter. Weidenhofer hopes his efforts inspire others to show respect and care for veterans.

‘Be a Good Neighbour’ Pay It Forward May returns

The Winkler Community Foundation and Morden Area Foundation are promoting Pay It Forward May, encouraging residents to spread kindness throughout the month. This year’s theme is “Be a Good Neighbour,” emphasizing the importance of community connection. Residents can participate by helping neighbors with chores, buying coffee for others, or getting to know people in the community. Various events and initiatives, such as free French fry packages and art programs, are planned to promote kindness and community engagement. The goal is to highlight positive stories and celebrate the good in the community during Pay It Forward May.

The Beautiful Gift We Give Without Even Knowing

A father reflects on the meaningful friendship he formed with his son’s basketball coach over the past five years. Despite their age difference, they share a deep bond built on genuine connection and mutual support. The coach’s simple act of calling the father before a job interview highlights the power of presence and attention in providing comfort and reassurance. The father realizes that being present and attentive, without an agenda, can have a profound impact on others, emphasizing the importance of showing up and offering support in ordinary moments. The story underscores the significance of being there for others, even in seemingly small ways, as a source of strength and connection.