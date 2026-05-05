Michael Jackson Wanted to Buy Marvel

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In the 1990s, Michael Jackson and Stan Lee were in talks to buy Marvel together, with Jackson’s love for Marvel characters driving the idea. However, the plan never materialized due to unknown reasons. Jackson’s interest in playing Spider-Man was also revealed, but the deal did not go through. Despite the missed opportunity, Jackson’s nephew believes he would have been excited about today’s Marvel films. The story of Jackson’s potential involvement with Marvel remains a surprising and intriguing “what could have been” moment in Hollywood history.