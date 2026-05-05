‘BROWN’ Tracklist Revealed

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Chris Brown’s upcoming 12th studio album, “Brown,” is set to be released on May 8, featuring a star-studded lineup of artists including YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Vybz Kartel, Bryson Tiller, and more. The album will contain 27 tracks, with previously released singles such as “Obvious” and “Fallin’.” Fans are excited about collaborations on the album, particularly the one with Lucky Daye. Despite a busy rollout for the album, including a recent incident near his home and becoming a father of four, Brown is gearing up for a tour with Usher later this year.