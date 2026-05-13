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Kandi Crush Battle: Stephanie Mills VS Chaka Khan

Published on May 13, 2026
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Stephanie Mills Live in Concert
Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

When it comes to powerhouse women in soul music, Stephanie Mills and Chaka Khan are two names that demand respect. This week’s Kandi Crush Battle is giving legendary vocals, timeless records, and pure grown-woman energy. These aren’t just singers — these are icons whose voices helped shape R&B, soul, disco, and quiet storm radio for generations.

Stephanie Mills has one of those voices that instantly feels emotional. Whether she’s singing about love, heartbreak, or joy, you believe every single word. “Never Knew Love Like This Before” became one of the defining love songs of its era and earned her Grammy recognition because of how beautifully she delivered it. “Sweet Sensation” still sounds fresh decades later, and “Whatcha Gonna Do With My Lovin’” remains one of the smoothest records ever created.

Then there’s Chaka Khan, whose voice might honestly be one of the greatest instruments in music history. Chaka doesn’t sing songs — she attacks them with emotion, power, and soul. “Ain’t Nobody” remains one of the greatest R&B records ever recorded, and its influence still exists across dance, pop, and soul music today. “Sweet Thing” showcased her emotional range while “Whatcha Gonna Do For Me” reminded people how effortlessly funky she could be.

This battle really highlights vocal ability at the highest level. Stephanie Mills leans into softness and emotional intimacy while Chaka Khan delivers explosive vocal runs and unmatched power. Both women can command a room with a single note. Culturally, both artists opened doors for future generations of Black women in music. Stephanie Mills dominated Broadway before becoming an R&B superstar, while Chaka Khan redefined what vocal freedom sounded like in soul music. Their impact can still be heard in artists today.

And honestly, the song lineup for this battle is dangerous. “Sweet Thing” versus “Sweet Sensation” alone could split an entire room. “Ain’t Nobody” is practically undefeated in Black cookouts, weddings, and parties. Meanwhile, “Never Knew Love Like This Before” still sounds like falling in love for the very first time.This battle is about more than nostalgia. It’s about honoring two women whose voices became permanent parts of music history. No matter who listeners choose, real soul music wins either way.

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