Kandi Crush Battle: Blackstreet VS Bell Biv DeVoe

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Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is bringing pure ‘90s energy with Blackstreet facing Bell Biv DeVoe in a matchup full of iconic records. These groups helped define an entire era where R&B, hip-hop, and New Jack Swing blended together perfectly. Every single song in this battle feels connected to house parties, school dances, roller rinks, and unforgettable memories.

Bell Biv DeVoe exploded after New Edition and immediately proved they could create a lane entirely their own. “Poison” became one of the biggest records in music history and honestly still shuts parties down today. The beat, the hook, the energy — everything about that song became legendary. Then records like “Something In Your Eyes” and “I Thought It Was Me” showcased a smoother side that often gets overlooked because “Poison” became so massive culturally.

Blackstreet, meanwhile, mastered smooth R&B with a street edge. “Before I Let You Go” remains one of the greatest slow jams ever recorded. The harmonies, the production, the emotion — it’s timeless. Then there’s “Booti Call,” which brought playful confidence and became another huge record for the group. Of course, “No Diggity” became a global phenomenon and one of the most recognizable R&B songs ever created.

This battle really comes down to vibe and era dominance. Bell Biv DeVoe represented the beginning of New Jack Swing taking over music culture, while Blackstreet perfected the smooth-yet-edgy sound of ‘90s R&B.

Production matters heavily in this matchup too. Teddy Riley’s fingerprints are all over these sounds, helping shape some of the greatest R&B production ever created. The grooves, drums, harmonies, and melodies from this era still influence artists today. And honestly, trying to choose between “Poison” and “No Diggity” should probably be illegal. Those are two songs that instantly change the energy of any room. Meanwhile, “Before I Let You Go” and “Something In Your Eyes” remind listeners just how incredible slow jams used to feel.

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This battle celebrates a golden period in Black music where groups dominated the charts and everybody had choreography, harmonies, and style. Whether you’re riding with BBD or Blackstreet, these records still sound just as good today as they did decades ago.