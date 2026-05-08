DAILY DILEMMA: Howard Hewett Says “They Got Joe Wrong”

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Howard Hewett, the superstar R&B singer, former Shalamar standout, and successful solo artist, recently shared a strong opinion on Instagram, @howard_hewett, about one issue he has with the biopic Michael and past screen portrayals of Joe Jackson. Hewett said his biggest problem is how Joe Jackson is almost always painted as a villain.

Hewett’s point was not to dismiss Michael Jackson’s pain. Instead, he argued that many people ignore the harsh reality of the time Joe Jackson was raising nine children in a small Gary, Indiana home. In Hewett’s view, Joe’s strict discipline helped shape the talent, work ethic, and greatness the world later saw in the Jackson family, especially Michael. He said that if Joe had been softer and less demanding, the world may never have known Michael Jackson in the way it does today.

That take sparked conversation on my Daily Dilemma on the Madd Hatta show on Majic 102.1. Some listeners agreed with Hewett and said Joe Jackson represented a kind of tough parenting that was common in many Black households during that era. One caller said discipline kept many children focused and out of trouble, and another compared Joe Jackson’s approach to other hard-driving parents who pushed their children toward greatness.

Still, the topic remains deeply divided. Some people feel discipline crossed the line into emotional damage, while others believe history has judged Joe Jackson too harshly without fully weighing the results and the times he lived in.

As for Michael, the film has already generated major attention. Since the release the film has become the biggest opening for a biopic in U.S. history as of late April 2026 and has already grossed just under $446 million worldwide.

Check out The Madd Hatta’s Daily Dilemmas weekdays afternoon on Majic 102.1.

You can check out Howard Hewett’s comment below.