Droppin’ Jewels on Unused Subscriptions

Subscription charges quietly add up, costing $91/month on average, often more than people realize

Review bank statements monthly to identify and cancel unused subscriptions

Reallocate saved subscription funds to improve financial health, e.g. savings, debt, investments

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

Every day at 5:26 PM, I step into my Droppin’ Jewels feature with one goal: give people something real they can use. On Mind Yo Money Monday, I keep that same energy, but I turn it straight toward our wallets. This week, I dropped a jewel that hits a lot of us harder than we think: unused subscriptions.

These charges are small enough to slip by, but steady enough to drain your money month after month. One streaming app here. One fitness app there. A meditation app you downloaded when you promised yourself this was the year. Cloud storage. Premium music. Food delivery perks. Before long, your account is getting tapped from all sides.

And I’m not just talking. The numbers back it up. A 2024 CNET survey found that 61% of U.S. adults have forgotten to cancel a free trial or subscription. On average, people estimated they spent about $91 a month on subscriptions, but many were actually spending far more. Other industry reports have shown consumers often underestimate their subscription spending by over $100 a month. That kind of leak can turn into serious money over a year.

That’s why I wanted this Mind Yo Money Monday message to feel personal. I know how easy it is to sign up for something in seconds and forget about it just as fast. These apps are built to be convenient on the way in and quiet on the way out. They count on us being too busy to notice.

So here’s the move I shared: once a month, open your bank app and scroll through every recurring charge. Don’t guess. Don’t assume. Look at the list. If you haven’t used a service in 30 days, cancel it. If you forgot why you signed up, cancel it. If it’s not helping your life, your work, or your peace of mind, let it go.

That money can do more for you somewhere else. An extra $20, $50, or even $200 a month can go into savings, pay down debt, build an emergency cushion, or start an investment habit. That’s how small moves become bigger wins.

On Droppin’ Jewels, I’m always trying to make money talk plain, practical, and powerful. Financial awareness does not always start with earning more. Sometimes it starts with keeping more of what you already make. And if a subscription is sitting there unused, taking bites out of your account, it’s time to cut it loose.

Check out Droppin’ Jewels with The Madd Hatta at 5:26 weekday afternoons on Majic 102.1.