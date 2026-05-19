Droppin’ Jewels on the Timeline Trap

Social media comparisons harm mental health, leading to lower self-esteem, more anxiety, and depression.

What you see on social media is an edited, idealized version, not someone's full, unfiltered life.

Focus on your own growth and progress, not keeping up with others. You are right on time in your own journey.

Source: Radio One / The Madd Hatta Show

Every day at 5:26 PM, I carve out a moment on the air for Droppin’ Jewels. It’s my chance to give folks something real they can carry home, into traffic, into the kitchen, into another long night of trying to hold life together. On Truth Tuesday, I take that a step further. I slow it down and speak plain. One message that keeps rising to the top is this: too many good people think they are failing because they are measuring their real life against somebody else’s highlight reel.

I see it all the time. You’re scrolling late at night, looking at vacation shots, new homes, engagement rings, business wins, and polished family portraits. Before long, your spirit shifts. What started as casual scrolling turns into quiet self-doubt. That feeling is common, and the data backs it up. Research has found that social comparison on social media is tied to lower self-esteem, more anxiety, and more depression symptoms. In one widely cited line of research, people who spend more time on social platforms report higher levels of loneliness and emotional distress. Other studies have found that appearance, income, career success, and relationship status are among the top triggers for unhealthy comparison online.

That matters because social media does not usually show the whole story. It shows edited moments, not the setbacks, debt, grief, delays, therapy, sleepless nights, or second tries behind the smile. What you’re often comparing yourself to is not somebody’s full life. It’s their best angle.

That is the jewel I wanted to drop on Truth Tuesday. You are not behind. You are not losing. You are not disqualified because your life does not look like someone else’s post. We are not all running the same race, on the same track, with the same assignment. Your timeline is yours. Your pace is yours. Your purpose is yours.

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As The Madd Hatta, I believe one of the healthiest money moves and life moves you can make is to stop treating social media as a scoreboard. Success is not due by 30. Wealth is not validated by a post. Peace does not come from keeping up.

So when I say Droppin’ Jewels, I mean giving you something solid: protect your mind, honor your season, and stay focused on your lane. If you are still growing, still learning, still breathing, then you are still in the game. And that means you are right on time.

I drop these daily nuggets at 5:26 for Droppin’ Jewels with The Madd Hatta weekday afternoons on Majic 102.1.