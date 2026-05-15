AV’s Daily Power Point “God Created All Things”

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“You are worthy, our Lord and God, to receive glory and honor and power, for You created all things, and by Your will they were created and have their being.” Revelation 4:11

In heaven’s throne room, a breathtaking scene unfolds: twenty-four elders cast their crowns before the One seated in unapproachable light. Their declaration—”You are worthy”—isn’t merely words but the only possible response to glory unveiled.

What’s remarkable is the reason for their worship: “For You created all things, and by Your will they exist.” The worthiness of God isn’t primarily about what He’s done for us, but who He eternally is—Creator and Sustainer of all.

Each galaxy spinning through space, each mountain reaching skyward, each intricate detail of the hummingbird’s wing—all exist because He spoke them into being. And more wonderfully, they continue to exist because He wills them to remain.

This transforms how we see everything. Your heartbeat isn’t just biology—it’s ongoing divine intention. The sunrise isn’t just physics—it’s faithful promise. Your very existence isn’t accidental—it’s purposeful creation.

Perhaps worship isn’t manufactured at all, but simply the soul’s awakening to reality: when we truly see the Creator in His glory, falling down in adoration is the only response that makes sense. Everything else is just learning to live in the truth that God alone is worthy.

Lord of all creation,

My heart joins heaven’s chorus today: You are worthy! Not just for what You’ve done, but for who You are—the magnificent Artist behind every sunrise, every heartbeat, every breath.

Forgive me for the times I’ve rushed through life without noticing Your glory all around me. Open my eyes to see Your hand in the ordinary and the extraordinary. Let wonder replace worry and praise overflow from my heart.

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May my life reflect Your glory today and always.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.