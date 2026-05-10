Listen Live
Close
Celebrity News

WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back – And The Girls Came To Play

The WNBA season is back, and so are the tunnel fits, model walks, and fashion girl moments.

Published on May 10, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • WNBA players like Angel Reese and Azzi Fudd are made opening weekend tunnel fashion a must-see moment.
  • Tunnel fashion blends sports, fashion, beauty, and entertainment, giving fans another reason to tune in.
  • Players are arriving camera-ready, presenting their unique styles and making a statement before hitting the court.
WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back - And The Girls Came To Play Las Vegas Aces Media Day
Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

The WNBA officially kicked off its 2026 season, and for the fashion girls, that means one thing: tunnel fits are back.

Returning stars and rookie standouts stepped into opening weekend ready to hoop and serve. From Angel Reese’s model-off-duty energy to Azzi Fudd’s cool-girl street style moment, the women made it clear that tunnel fashion is as important as the game.

The WNBA tunnel has grown into its own moment over the last few seasons, sitting at the intersection of sports, fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Players are arriving camera-ready before they ever step onto the court, giving fans another reason to lock in all season long.

WNBA Tunnel Fits: Angel Reese Werks In Miss Circle New York

When it comes to opening weekend fashion, we have to start with Angel Reese.

The Atlanta Dream forward made her headline-making debut in a gray houndstooth two-piece set from Miss Circle New York. The cropped jacket featured dramatic sleeves, a tie-waist detail, and an oversized folded neckline that added structure to the look. Angel paired the piece with a curve-hugging mini skirt that showed off her sculpted legs and nasty model walk.

Watching her tunnel video has us saying, “Purrrrr.”

The Victoria’s Secret collaborator and runway regular stepped through the tunnel like she had somewhere to be. Black pumps topped off the look while her extra-long sleek ponytail showed off her cheekbones and flowed behind her. Angel has always understood presentation, and this debut made one thing clear: she is entering this season fully in her bag.

WNBA Tunnel: Azzi Fudd, Aliyah Boston, Other Players Are Slaying & Scoring

Azzi Fudd also gave fashion girls something to talk about. Sis is this year’s number one draft pick in more ways than one.

The Dallas Wings rookie kept things sleek and effortless in a cropped black leather vintage-style bomber jacket paired with a tube top. The young podcaster-player also rocked low-rise denim, rimless sunglasses, and a messy bun.

Azzi did what we expected: balanced, sporty, and cool with just enough fly.

As one fan wrote online, “Azzi’s drip era is just beginning.”

Other tunnel moments also caught our attention.

Indiana Fever ‘s Aliyah Boston stepped out in a preppy charcoal pleated skirt set paired with white socks and loafers, giving clean schoolgirl energy. Dallas Wings’ Alysha Clark kept things crisp in a structured gray cropped jacket and oversized white denim. Toronto Tempo’s Temi Fagbenle brought drama in a royal blue corset layered over a white button-down with bold printed flared pants.

See the looks in this roundup below.

Based on opening weekend alone, the fashion this season is about to be serious. We will be on tunnel watch.

Let’s go, ladies!

WNBA Tunnel Fits Are Back – And The Girls Came To Play was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Trending
14 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Tyreek Hill Trial: What We Know So Far About Lawsuit Over Allegedly Breaking Influencer’s Leg

Comment
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

'They Held Me Down' — Tatyana Ali Says She Suffered 'Obstetric Violence' During Terrifying Birth

Comment
21 Items
Celebrity  |  J.D. Jones

Fine AF Friday, Vol 25! Sweet Like Cherries, Thick Like Trouble — Rihanna Leads This Week’s Certified Sexy Roll Call

Comment
1:00
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues "Party with a Purpose" Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Comment
7 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

A Guide To The 2026 WNBA Season

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close