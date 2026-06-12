KLASSIC KUTS: The Lost First Record of the Furious Five?

Source: Peter Mason / Getty

Before hip-hop crews were signing deals, doing world tours, and getting their names etched into history books, there were a lot of records floating around the industry that didn’t quite tell the full story. One of the most mysterious? We Rap More Mellow by The Younger Generation on Brass Records.

Now here’s where it gets interesting. The voices on that record? That’s widely believed to be members of what would later become The Furious Five—but without Grandmaster Flash, and under a completely different name. Instead of crediting the group, the record was released as “The Younger Generation,” a studio project name tied to producer Terry Lewis, and not Jimmy Jam and The TIme’s Terry Lewis. This Terry Lewis reportedly used the alias across multiple recordings with different performers.

So while the streets heard what sounded like early Furious Five energy, the label game told a different story. Even more confusing, later releases under “The Younger Generation” featured entirely different MCs and singers, sometimes even paired with acts like “The Marvelous Three,” making it clear this wasn’t a group—it was a revolving studio concept.

In a 2002 interview, Melle Mel addressed the record directly, saying:

Terry Lewis produced it and put it out without our knowledge… we didn’t sign contracts… he just threw the name Younger Generation on it.

Source: Al Pereira / Getty

That right there tells you everything about the early days of hip-hop business—loose contracts, blurred credits, and records slipping out before artists even fully understood ownership.

What makes “We Rap More Mellow” so important is where it sits in history. This was pre–Sugar Hill Records, before Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five officially solidified their legendary lineup and changed hip-hop forever with structured releases and global recognition.

So when you hear this record, you’re not just hearing an early rap single—you’re hearing a snapshot of hip-hop before the industry learned how to label it correctly.

And in true record industry wizardry of pulling what seems a fast one on artists… the story is almost as wild as the record itself. But certainly it gave a glimpse of what many never saw coming.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – The Younger Generation – We Rap More Mellow. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta