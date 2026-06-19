KLASSIC KUTS: THEY WERE “SUPERAPPIN”

Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

I thought after presenting the Furious Five’s first unofficial wax moment, it was only right to follow the evolution of their sound the way hip-hop actually lived it—messy, fast-moving, and bigger than anyone realized at the time.

It starts with We Rap More Mellow, released on Brass Records under the name The Younger Generation. This was an early studio snapshot of MC energy that was already dominating Bronx parks, but here it wasn’t fully credited, fully defined, or fully understood. It’s widely believed the vocal presence connects back to future members of Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, though at this point Grandmaster Flash had no creative role in the recording.

But then came the moment that really mattered.

Superappin’ on Enjoy Records.

And I thought it was only right to really showcase the skills of the MCs here—because Superappin’ is where everything locks in. This is the sound of a crew stepping fully into identity, fully into confidence, and fully into what would become a global blueprint for hip-hop performance.

Before they ever land on Sugar Hill and deliver the records that change the world, this is the proving ground. Call-and-response flows, raw storytelling, DJ-driven energy—it feels like the Bronx party circuit finally got properly captured on tape, then released on wax, instead of just being witnessed in the moment.

And here’s the bigger picture: in 1979, even with records starting to circulate, a lot of industry heads still thought rap was temporary. A fad. A phase. Something that wouldn’t survive past disco’s shadow or radio’s hesitation.

But Superappin’ didn’t sound temporary. It sounded structured, intentional, and ready for evolution. Where “We Rap More Mellow” hints at what could be, Superappin’ announces what is.

One is the sketch. The other is the statement.

And before Sugar Hill turns this into a global phenomenon… this is where the foundation really starts to speak clearly.

I introduce to you a Klassic Kut – Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – Superappin’“. Check it out below. You’re Welcome.

Klassic Love,

Madd Hatta