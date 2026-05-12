10 Easy Ways Houston Drivers Can Save Money on Gas

Source: General / Radio One

Gas prices always seem to climb when families can least afford it. With many Houston drivers commuting long distances every day, even a small improvement in fuel efficiency can save serious money over the course of a month.

The good news? You don’t need to buy a new car to cut your fuel bill. Here are 10 practical ways to stretch every gallon and keep more money in your pocket.



1. Slow Down on the Highway

Driving 75 to 80 mph may get you there a little faster, but it also burns more fuel. Most vehicles are most efficient between 50 and 65 mph.

Tip: Using cruise control on long stretches of highway can help maintain steady speed and improve gas mileage.



2. Check Your Tire Pressure

Underinflated tires create more rolling resistance, which means your engine has to work harder.

Tip: Check your tire pressure at least once a month and keep it at the manufacturer’s recommended level.



3. Lighten Your Load

Extra weight reduces fuel economy.

Tip: Remove unused items from your trunk and take off roof racks when you’re not using them.



4. Avoid Aggressive Driving

Rapid acceleration and hard braking can significantly lower gas mileage.

Tip: Accelerate smoothly and anticipate traffic so you can coast when possible.



5. Combine Errands Into One Trip

A warm engine runs more efficiently than a cold one.

Tip: Knock out several errands in one outing instead of making multiple short trips.



6. Keep Up With Maintenance

Dirty air filters, worn spark plugs, and overdue oil changes can reduce fuel efficiency.

Tip: Follow your vehicle’s maintenance schedule to keep it running at peak performance.



7. Use the Right Motor Oil

Using the manufacturer-recommended oil can improve fuel economy.

Tip: Look for motor oil labeled “Energy Conserving.”



8. Limit Idling

If you’re waiting for more than a minute, shutting off the engine can save fuel.

Tip: Modern cars use very little gas when restarting.



9. Use Apps to Find the Cheapest Gas

Gas prices can vary significantly from station to station across Houston.

Tip: Apps like GasBuddy and AAA TripTik can help you locate the lowest prices nearby.



10. Consider Carpooling or Public Transit

Sharing rides can dramatically cut your fuel costs.

Tip: METRO Houston offers park-and-ride options that can save both money and stress.



Bonus Tip: Join a Grocery Rewards Program

Many grocery chains offer fuel discounts when you shop.

Stores such as Kroger and H-E-B often provide points that can be redeemed for cents off per gallon.



How Much Could You Save?

If you spend $80 a week on gas and improve your fuel efficiency by just 10%, that’s about $8 saved each week — or more than $400 a year.



Final Thoughts

Gas prices may be out of your control, but your driving habits aren’t. A few simple changes can add up to meaningful savings, especially for Houston drivers who spend a lot of time on the road.

What’s your best gas-saving tip? Share it with

10 Easy Ways Houston Drivers Can Save Money on Gas was originally published on theboxhouston.com