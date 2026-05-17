Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Happy Birthday To Kandi Burruss — A True Boss Woman In Entertainment

Published on May 17, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Kandi Burruss' music career with Xscape and as a songwriter for major hits is legendary.
  • Kandi has successfully transitioned into various business ventures, showcasing her entrepreneurial prowess.
  • Kandi's authenticity and ability to reinvent herself while staying true to her identity inspire many.
KANDI SWV
Source: Majic 102.1 / Kandi Eastman

When people talk about women who have mastered multiple lanes in entertainment and business, Kandi Burruss absolutely deserves to be part of that conversation. As we celebrate Kandi Burruss’ birthday, I think it’s important to recognize just how much she has accomplished over the years because her career is honestly incredible when you stop and look at everything she’s done.

A lot of people first discovered Kandi as a member of the legendary R&B group Xscape, and that alone would already secure her place in music history. Xscape gave us classic records that still get played today like “Who Can I Run To,” “Just Kickin’ It,” and “Understanding.” Their harmonies, vocals, and emotional storytelling helped define ‘90s R&B, and Kandi’s distinctive voice always stood out. But what makes her story even more impressive is what she accomplished behind the scenes as a songwriter.

Many fans still don’t realize Kandi helped write some of the biggest songs in music history. We’re talking about hits like TLC’s “No Scrubs,” Destiny’s Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills,” and so many more. That songwriting talent alone would make her a legend, but Kandi continued building an empire far beyond music.

Over the years, she successfully transitioned into television, entrepreneurship, restaurants, Broadway productions, beauty products, and multiple business ventures. Whether people know her from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her music career, or her businesses, one thing is consistent — Kandi understands how to hustle. She has become an example of what it looks like to evolve while continuing to build generational success.

What I personally admire most about Kandi Burruss is how authentic she has remained throughout her journey. Even with fame, business success, and reality television, she still feels relatable to so many women who are trying to balance family, career, and ambition. She represents growth, resilience, and determination in a way that inspires people beyond entertainment.

And let’s not ignore the fact that Kandi continues to stay relevant year after year. That’s not easy in this industry. Trends change constantly, audiences shift, and attention spans move quickly, but Kandi has managed to maintain longevity by continuously reinventing herself while staying true to who she is.

So today we celebrate more than just a birthday. We celebrate a songwriter, singer, entrepreneur, producer, television personality, and true businesswoman who continues to inspire so many people through her work ethic and success.

Happy Birthday to Kandi Burruss

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Kevin Hart in Fabletics
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

Kevin Hart Roast Backlash: When the Joke Isn’t Funny

Comment
50 Items
Entertainment  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens Shining From The Met Gala To Billboard's Women In Music

Comment
4 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

Avant-Garde Icon FKA Twigs Is Stepping Into Josephine Baker’s Heels — Here’s Why She’s The Perfect Fit

Comment
Enter to Win Tickets to 'The R&B Lovers Tour'
Events  |  Jarrett Huff

‘The R&B Lovers Tour,’ Toyota Center, June 6, 2026

Comment
10 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

The Beauties At HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s Women To Know Breakfast

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close