Ronda Rousey Defeats Gina Carano In 17 Seconds Via Submisson, Fans Demand A Free Month of Netflix

Sarah Stier / Ronda Rousey / Gina Carano

Ronda Rousey made her triumphant return to the octagon and looked as dominant as she used to be, ending her match with Gina Carano with her signature armbar.

If you blinked, you might have missed the entire thing because it ended as quickly as it started.

Rousey (13-2), 39, looked like her old self before suffering two disastrous knockouts that pretty much sent her packing, taking out Gina Carano (7-3) in 17 seconds with her signature submission that used to strike fear into her opponents during her run at the UFC.

The Netflix fight was the first MMA bout under glass chin aka, Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, and probably not the best way to get the ball rolling. The writing for the bout’s quick ending was on the wall because Carano hasn’t sniffed the octagon since 2009, well before Rousey elevated women’s MMA to another level.

Still, the moment was a special one for Rousey nonetheless.

“I was hoping to come out as unscathed as possible,” Rousey said following the brief “fight.” “I didn’t really want to hurt her. It was beautiful martial arts, that’s what I think that was. It was art.”

Both Ronda Rousey & Gina Carano Are Done Fighting

For Rousey, the Netflix spectacle was a chance to rewrite her previous ending. The former UFC bantamweight champion was instrumental in putting women on the UFC radar, convincing Trump’s buddy Dana White to take women’s MMA more seriously in 2013, before she got her bell rung twice by Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes in 2015 and 2016, sending her into early retirement.

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Rousey quickly threw any cold water on the idea of a comeback, telling the crowd she was done and would not fight again.

“There’s no way I could’ve ended it better than this. I want to make some more babies,” Rousey said during her post-fight interview.

Carano, who revealed that she lost 100 pounds after saying yes to the fight with Rousey, admitted she was not happy with the result, and who would be after not being able to throw a single punch, let alone lose in 17 seconds.

“I wanted that to last longer,” Carano said. “I was so ready. I felt so good. I’ve never felt that good. I haven’t competed in 17 years. I wanted to hit her. But getting in here is a victory. Fighting a legend is a victory. I feel great. I just wanted to fight.”

Carano revealed she is unsure if she will fight again. Honestly, we hope not after that showing.

“I think 17 years [off] is a lot,” she said. “[Age] 44 is a lot.”

Word on the street is that Rousey walked away with a $2.2 million payday while Carano earned $1.05 million for her “effort.”

Fans Were Not Thrilled With The “Fight”

Social media was not too pleased with the match, as expected.

Add this to the list of struggle fights Netflix keeps throwing out there.

You can see more reactions.