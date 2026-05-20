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Gen Z Shoppers Helping Revive America’s Malls

Gen Z shoppers are energizing a mall revival. Younger consumers prefer in-person shopping experiences over online carts. Data from NielsenIQ shows Gen Z retail spending is expected to pass 12-trillion dollars globally by 2030, with growth outpacing every other generation. Data from Circana also found shoppers between 18 and 24 years old made 62-percent of their general merchandise purchases in physical stores last year.

BoA Agrees To Millions In ATM Fee Lawsuit

Bank of America has agreed to a settlement of over two-million dollars for bank fees charged at ATMs. A class action lawsuit claimed that Bank of America had breached its contract with customers by assessing excessive fees. The suit claims customers were charged two out-of-network fees for balance inquiry requests when only a single balance inquiry was taken at ATMs owned by FCTI, located inside 7-Eleven stores. The settlement says customers who may be eligible for a payout used an FCTI-owned ATM within a 7-Eleven store from May 1st, 2018 to November 16th, 2021. Bank of America denied any wrongdoing in the settlement.

Americans Are ‘Frustrated’ With Economy In New Poll

A new poll finds Americans unhappy with the state of the economy. The CBS News and YouGov poll out Sunday shows that Americans find financial conditions uncertain and the economy to be struggling. The survey also found that Americans’ approval of President Trump’s handling of inflation has hit its lowest point. Respondents noted their income is not keeping up with inflation – which has reached its highest level since April 2023.