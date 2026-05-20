Listen Live
Close
RSMS

Sleep Expert Recommends Bedroom Night Temp

The room temperature overnight that will boost your chance of a good night's sleep

Published on May 20, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source:

A sleep expert is offering advice on the room temperature overnight that will boost your chance of a good night’s sleep. Dr. Brian Chen with the Cleveland Clinic says setting the thermometer between 60 and 67 degrees is recommended to help fall asleep and stay asleep.   He says it’s best to avoid caffeine and sugary foods close to bedtime because both can increase body temperature and make it harder to sleep comfortably.  He says when your body is too hot at night, you are sweating, tossing and turning more and feel less comfortable.

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Proposes Backyard BBQ Ban

.A Los Angeles mayoral candidate has proposed banning backyard barbecues throughout the city.  Nithya Raman, a city council member brought up the idea during a meeting Wednesday.  The proposal would direct city officials to consider emergency restrictions on grilling during Red Flag Warning days, when high winds and dry conditions increase wildfire risk.  The proposal was blocked by another city council member, who said it was “completely disconnected from how families across L.A. actually live.” Council member Monica Rodriguez said the “last things Angelenos need is a ban on hosting a carne asada in their own backyard.”

Would you be for banning backyard barbecues throughout the city ?

TxDOT Reminds People To Buckle Up

The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to buckle up or pay the price.  Starting today, the state’s Click It or Ticket initiative begins.  It continues through May 31st and is designed to encourage the use of seat belts while driving.  According to TxDOT, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death by 45-percent for front-seat passengers in passenger cars.

Related Tags

L.A. Los Angeles

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Kevin Hart in Fabletics
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

Kevin Hart Roast Backlash: When the Joke Isn’t Funny

Comment
1:00
Travel  |  Nia Noelle

Urban One Rebrands Its Iconic Cruise as ONE Voyage Experience, Continues "Party with a Purpose" Legacy with UNCF Partnership

Comment
Tasty beet hummus with chickpeas and parsley in bowl on white marble table, top view
Food & Drink  |  Min. Anthony Valary

Beet Demand Rising

Comment
Lavell Crawford
Entertainment  |  J. Bachelor

Lavell Crawford Hates The Luxury High School Prom Trend

Comment
Enter to Win Tickets to 'The R&B Lovers Tour'
Events  |  Jarrett Huff

‘The R&B Lovers Tour,’ Toyota Center, June 6, 2026

Comment
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close