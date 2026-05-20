Sleep Expert Recommends Bedroom Night Temp

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A sleep expert is offering advice on the room temperature overnight that will boost your chance of a good night’s sleep. Dr. Brian Chen with the Cleveland Clinic says setting the thermometer between 60 and 67 degrees is recommended to help fall asleep and stay asleep. He says it’s best to avoid caffeine and sugary foods close to bedtime because both can increase body temperature and make it harder to sleep comfortably. He says when your body is too hot at night, you are sweating, tossing and turning more and feel less comfortable.

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Proposes Backyard BBQ Ban

.A Los Angeles mayoral candidate has proposed banning backyard barbecues throughout the city. Nithya Raman, a city council member brought up the idea during a meeting Wednesday. The proposal would direct city officials to consider emergency restrictions on grilling during Red Flag Warning days, when high winds and dry conditions increase wildfire risk. The proposal was blocked by another city council member, who said it was “completely disconnected from how families across L.A. actually live.” Council member Monica Rodriguez said the “last things Angelenos need is a ban on hosting a carne asada in their own backyard.”

Would you be for banning backyard barbecues throughout the city ?

TxDOT Reminds People To Buckle Up

The Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to buckle up or pay the price. Starting today, the state’s Click It or Ticket initiative begins. It continues through May 31st and is designed to encourage the use of seat belts while driving. According to TxDOT, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death by 45-percent for front-seat passengers in passenger cars.