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Celebrating Nephew Tommy & Vince Young

Celebrating Nephew Tommy & Vince Young

Published on May 18, 2026
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2014 Essence Music Festival - Day 3
Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

There are some names that just feel connected to Texas pride, and today I want to celebrate two of them: Nephew Tommy and Vince Young. They may come from two completely different worlds, but both have made people smile, cheer, and feel proud in their own way.

Nephew Tommy has built a career through comedy, radio, hosting, acting, and pure personality. So many listeners know him from The Steve Harvey Morning Show, where his prank phone calls became a daily laugh for people across the country. But what I love about Nephew Tommy is that his comedy feels familiar. He brings that family cookout, front porch, everybody-knows-somebody energy that makes people feel like they know him personally.

Then there’s Vince Young, one of the most unforgettable football players to ever come out of Texas. His time at the University of Texas is legendary, especially that iconic Rose Bowl performance against USC. That game wasn’t just football — that was history. Vince showed leadership, confidence, and heart on one of the biggest stages in sports.

What I appreciate about both men is that they remind us greatness can come from right here at home. Nephew Tommy gave people laughter and longevity in entertainment. Vince Young gave fans one of the most exciting football memories Texas has ever seen. Different lanes, same impact: they made people proud.

So today, I’m giving flowers

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