Source: Radio One Staff / Radio One Staff

Southwest Airlines Praises Pilot For Buying Pizza For Passengers

Southwest Airlines is praising one of its pilots for buying pizza for stranded passengers during a delayed flight at Reagan National Airport. The airline posted pictures of the pilot, identified as First Officer James, on social media last week. He reportedly stepped off the delayed flight, ordered enough pizza for everyone, and then served it to the passengers himself. The airline praised James for showing compassion and initiative during a stressful situation

X Introduces New Posting Limits

X is introducing new limits for unverified accounts. The social media platform will now restrict unverified users to 50 original posts and 200 replies per day. There is also a limit of sending 500 direct messages daily. The limits are being put in place to alleviate some of the strain behind-the-scenes of the site. X says the limits may be temporarily reduced when it experiences heavy site usage.

Kars4Kids — Calls Court Ruling Deeply Flawed

(Lakewood, NJ) — A national charity says a court ruling against its fundraising practices is deeply flawed. Kars4Kids was the subject of a lawsuit over its advertising. A judge in Orange County pulled the plug on the ads, ruling they violated California false advertising laws. A California resident sued after he donated his car to the group, then learned the bulk of the money actually goes to Orthodox Jewish programs, focused on Jewish heritage camps and outreach. Based on the ads, the man believed his money was going to help needy kids. In her ruling, the judge said, the charities ads concealed its primary religious and geographic focus. Past investigations by New Jersey found Kars4Kids had not properly told would-be donors they were contributing to a religious organization.

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