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AV’s Daily Power Point “God’s Wise Hands”

Let's start this day with the assurance that our plans, hopes, and dreams are tenderly held in God's wise hands.

Published on May 21, 2026
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Child Reading The Bible
Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

“In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps.”

Proverbs 16:9

In our human nature, we crave control. We devise plans, set goals, and plot our course, seeking to shape our future with our hands. But Proverbs 16:9 offers a gentle reminder that while we have the freedom to make plans, it’s God who directs our steps.

This verse isn’t about abandoning our dreams or goals; rather, it’s a call to align our intentions with God’s will. It’s about recognizing that our knowledge is limited, our view is partial, but God sees the bigger picture. He knows the best path for us and leads us there, often in ways we didn’t foresee.

As you go about your day, allow this verse to sink into your heart. Make your plans, set your goals, but do so with a spirit of surrender, inviting God into your planning. Trust in His guidance, for He sees the whole journey and promises to lead you where you need to be.

Dear Heavenly Father,

As I map out my day, I pause to submit my plans to You, acknowledging that while my perspective is narrow, Yours is boundless. Guide my thoughts and actions, ensuring they align with Your divine will. When my desires stray from Your path, gently steer me back, granting me the humility to accept Your better way.

I place my trust in Your wisdom and love, confident that You are guiding me towards a future filled with hope and purpose. May my heart remain open to Your leading, every step of today and beyond.

In Jesus’ name, I pray, Amen.

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