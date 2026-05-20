Celebrating Cindy Herron of En Vogue

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Today, I’m celebrating Cindy Herron, one of the founding members of En Vogue, and when we talk about female groups that changed R&B, En Vogue absolutely belongs at the top of the conversation.

Cindy Herron helped bring elegance, strength, beauty, and powerhouse vocals to one of the most respected groups in music history. En Vogue wasn’t just another girl group. They were polished, classy, bold, and vocally serious. They had the kind of harmonies that made you stop what you were doing and listen.

Songs like “Hold On,” “Free Your Mind,” “My Lovin’,” “Giving Him Something He Can Feel,” and “Don’t Let Go” are still played today because the music was built to last. En Vogue had style, but they also had substance. Their records spoke to love, independence, confidence, heartbreak, and self-respect.

Cindy’s presence in the group added to that full package. She represented grace and vocal excellence, helping En Vogue stand out during a time when R&B was packed with incredible talent. That says a lot. To still be remembered and celebrated decades later means the work was real.

What I love most about En Vogue is that they showed women could be glamorous and powerful at the same time. They didn’t have to choose between beauty and talent. They gave us both. They inspired so many female groups that came after them and helped set a standard for what group performance should look and sound like.

So today, I’m giving Cindy Herron her flowers. Her work with En Vogue helped shape R&B, uplift women in music, and create songs that still feel timeless.

Happy Birthday, Cindy Herron.