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Celebrating Ronald Isley & The Notorious B.I.G.

Celebrating Ronald Isley & The Notorious B.I.G.

Published on May 21, 2026
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The Isley Brothers perform at the Long Beach Jazz Festival
Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Today is a special one because we’re celebrating two musical giants: Ronald Isley and The Notorious B.I.G. Now, they come from very different eras and sounds, but both men changed music forever with voices you recognize immediately.

Ronald Isley is one of the smoothest voices in soul and R&B history. As the lead singer of The Isley Brothers, he helped create music that has lasted for generations. Songs like “For the Love of You,” “Between the Sheets,” “Contagious,” “Footsteps in the Dark,” and “Choosey Lover” still sound just as good today as they did when they first came out. That is what timeless music does.

What makes Ronald Isley so special is his ability to evolve. He gave us classic soul, quiet storm, funk, romantic ballads, and even later connected with hip-hop and younger R&B audiences through Mr. Biggs. Very few artists have that kind of range and longevity.

Then we celebrate The Notorious B.I.G., one of the greatest rappers of all time. Biggie’s storytelling, flow, confidence, and voice changed hip-hop forever. Albums like Ready to Die and Life After Death are considered classics because he had the rare ability to make you feel like you were watching a movie through his lyrics.

Songs like “Juicy,” “Big Poppa,” “Hypnotize,” and “One More Chance” became cultural staples. Biggie could make street records, party records, emotional records, and radio hits without losing who he was. His life was cut short far too soon, but his impact remains massive.

Ronald Isley gave generations the soundtrack to love. Biggie gave hip-hop one of its most unforgettable voices. Both men showed us the power of tone, storytelling, and authenticity.

Today, I celebrate two legends whose music will never fade.

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