Houston Rodeo Awards $500K In Scholarships for 2026-'27 School Year

Source: General / HLSR

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is continuing its investment in the future of Texas students by awarding $500,000 in vocational scholarships for the 2026 to 2027 academic year. The funding is designed to help students pursue careers in high demand industries while helping meet the growing workforce needs across Texas.

According to Rodeo officials, the scholarships will support 100 students enrolled in 21 different associate degree and occupational certificate programs. Many of the students are pursuing careers in nursing, HVAC, process technology, EMT services, law enforcement, and other essential trades. About half of the scholarship recipients are focused on industrial careers while the other half are entering medical related fields. The scholarships are expected to cover nearly 65% of a student’s total educational costs, including tuition, books, and supplies.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Chairman of the Board Pat Mann Phillips said vocational education plays an important role in building a strong workforce and helping students prepare for long term career opportunities. Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman added that investing in vocational education allows the organization to support students and veterans while strengthening industries that communities rely on every day.

Ten Texas colleges and trade schools will partner with the Rodeo to distribute scholarship funding this year, including Houston City College, Lone Star College, San Jacinto College, Texas State Technical College, Lee College, Lamar Institute of Technology, Brazosport College, Del Mar College, Victoria College, and Wharton County Junior College. Students interested in applying are encouraged to contact their school’s financial aid office for details about eligibility and funding opportunities.

The vocational scholarship program is part of the Rodeo’s larger commitment to Texas youth and education. This year alone, the Rodeo is contributing more than $30 million toward educational initiatives. Since launching the vocational scholarship program in 2015, more than $2.8 million has been invested into skilled trades education, while the Rodeo’s total educational contributions since 1932 have surpassed $660 million.

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Houston Rodeo Awards $500K In Scholarships for 2026-'27 School Year was originally published on theboxhouston.com