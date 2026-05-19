10 Free Places in Houston to Take Kids The Memorial Day Weekend

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Memorial Day weekend is the perfect time to get the family outside without spending a lot of money. Houston has plenty of parks, green spaces, and free attractions where kids can run, play, and enjoy the holiday.

Here are 10 free places in Houston you can take your kids this Memorial Day weekend:



1. Buffalo Bayou Park

One of Houston’s most scenic outdoor spaces with walking trails, bridges, skyline views, and open fields. Perfect for bikes, scooters, and family picnics.



2. Discovery Green

A downtown favorite with open lawns, splash pads, playground areas, and frequent free family events.



3. Hermann Park

A classic Houston park with playgrounds, gardens, and plenty of open space for kids to play and families to relax.



4. Memorial Park

One of the largest urban parks in the country. Great for hiking trails, nature walks, and outdoor family time.



5. Gerald D. Hines Waterwall Park

A must-see Houston landmark. The massive cascading water wall makes a great photo spot and quick family stop.



6. Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

A peaceful nature escape with kid-friendly walking trails and chances to spot wildlife.



7. Market Square Park

Located downtown, this park offers green space, chess tables, and occasional free community events.



8. Levy Park

A modern family-friendly park with playgrounds, shaded seating, games, and open community space.



9. Smither Park

A colorful mosaic art park in the Heights. Kids love exploring the creative designs and artwork throughout the space.



10. Houston Public Library Locations

Many branches of the Houston Public Library offer free weekend activities like crafts, story time, and educational programs for kids.



Final Thoughts

Memorial Day doesn’t have to be expensive to be meaningful. Houston is full of free outdoor spaces where families can enjoy fresh air, good energy, and quality time together.

10 Free Places in Houston to Take Kids The Memorial Day Weekend was originally published on theboxhouston.com