Win a Family BAYcation at The Hyatt and a Juneteenth VIP Experience
Celebrate culture and freedom at Baytown’s Award-Winning Juneteenth Celebration. June 13th, enjoy free performances by Leela James, KIRBY, Bree Terry, and “The CITY” band. Bring the family out for a night of music, dancing, food, shopping, and a fireworks finale!
Skip the traffic and big crowds, and celebrate just 30 minutes east of Houston in a laidback but energizing community atmosphere. No need to rush out, win a hotel stay on the bay.
The Family BAYcation in Baytown Package Includes:
- Enjoy a one-night stay at the Hyatt Regency Baytown-Houston (Check in June 13; Check out June 14)
- Four (4) General Admission Tickets to Pirates Bay Waterpark
- Four (4) VIP Area Wristbands at Baytown’s Juneteenth concert that give exclusive access to the side stage area with complimentary water, lounge seating, and air-conditioned portable restrooms
- Four (4) ARs Entertainment Game cards in Baytown to play for 5 Hours of access to roller skating, mini-golf, laser tag, and more
- One (1) $30 Dinner Certificate from Texas Roadhouse in Baytown
Enter now for your chance to win!
Win a Family BAYcation at The Hyatt and a Juneteenth VIP Experience was originally published on theboxhouston.com
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