Droppin’ Jewels: A.I. Isn’t Coming For Your Job (But They Are)

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A.I. aka artificial intelligence is not taking your job. But somebody who knows how to use A.I. just might. That’s the real conversation. Too many folks are busy being scared of the tool instead of learning how to make the tool work for them.

Here’s the play: if AI can draft the email, build the outline, summarize the meeting, organize the notes, and help you break down the numbers, why are you still burning time doing every little task by hand? This is not about being lazy. This is about being smart. AI should cut down the busy work so you can put more energy into the things that really move the needle—strategy, leadership, creativity, problem-solving, and decision-making. That’s the lane where promotions live.

And let’s talk facts, not fear. According to the World Economic Forum, about 170 million new jobs are expected to be created by global workforce shifts over the next several years, while 92 million roles are expected to be displaced. That’s still a net gain of 78 million jobs. So no, the sky is not falling. The workplace is changing, and the people who stay ready won’t have to get ready.

The future belongs to the folks who learn, adapt, and upgrade. The winners in this next season won’t just be the hardest workers. They’ll be the smartest workers—the ones who know how to use every tool in the box.

So don’t compete with artificial intelligence. Become the professional who knows how to use it better than everybody else in the room. Take the course. Watch the tutorial. Test the app. Ask the questions. Build the skill.

Because the bag may not go to the person who fears change. It’s going to the one who knows how to work with it.

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for more Droppin’ Jewels. Let’s run your career, family—don’t let it run you.