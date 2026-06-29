Mind Yo Money: Mastering the Credit Score Game

Payment history is the biggest factor, missing just one payment can tank your score.

Credit utilization ratio, the amount owed vs. total limit, accounts for 30% of your score.

New credit applications make up 10% of your score, so avoid applying for multiple cards at once.

Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Every single weekday afternoon at exactly 5:26 PM, I step up to the mic on Majic 102.1 to bring you Droppin’ Jewels with The Madd Hatta. This is where grown folks get game, not gimmicks. But when Monday rolls around, we lock down on your net worth for the Mind Yo Money weekly edition. Today, friend, we are talking about that three-digit number that dictates your lifestyle: your credit score.

Think of your credit score like your financial reputation. In this world, a good reputation can save you thousands of dollars in interest on cars, homes, and personal business loans. A bad one? It keeps you trapped paying top dollar just to exist.

Here’s the trick—it is not complicated. You don’t need a fancy degree or a secret connection to win this game. You just need three daily discipline habits: pay your bills on time, keep your credit card balances low, and don’t open a bunch of new accounts all at once. That’s it.

"When your credit is strong, doors open automatically. Stop chasing temporary validation and start building a permanent financial reputation." — The Madd Hatta

The Blueprint by the Numbers

Let’s look at how the score is actually calculated because the data proves just how simple the game really is. Your FICO® score is built entirely on a predictable formula, and the major credit bureaus aren’t trying to hide it.

First up, payment history makes up a massive 35% of your total score. It is the single heaviest factor. Missing a single payment by 30 days or more can tank an otherwise perfect score by up to 100 points in one loop.

Second, the amounts you owe—specifically your credit utilization ratio—accounts for 30% of your score. This is the relationship between what you owe and your total credit limit. Industry standard says you should aim to keep this ratio under 30% across your cards, but let me drop a real jewel on you: consumers with the highest, most elite credit scores consistently keep their utilization under 10%.

Finally, new credit applications represent 10% of your score. Every time you apply for a new card just to get a retail discount, a hard inquiry hits your report. Flooding your file with multiple new accounts at once signals to lenders that you are desperate for cash, which instantly drives your numbers down.

Claim Your Leverage

Just those three habits alone—protecting that 75% of your score—will move your numbers in the right direction. When your credit is strong, you stop begging for approval and start dictating the terms. You get better rates, better opportunities, and a lot less stress. Remember, friend… if it don’t make dollars, it don’t make sense.

Catch me every weekday at 5:26 PM on Majic 102.1 for more Droppin’ Jewels. Let’s run our money, family—don’t let it run you.