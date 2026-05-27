AV,s R&B Minute On Chris Brown, Drake, And More

Chris Brown receives honorary doctorate in visual and performing arts

Drake poised to break Billboard Hot 100 record held by Morgan Wallen

Netflix to premiere docuseries revisiting Michael Jackson's child molestation trial

Source: This is Chris Brown’s “Liquor/Zero” music video. chris brown / RCA Records

Chris Brown Granted Honorary Doctorate In Visual And Performing Arts

Chris Brown is earning a new title. The singer recently took to Instagram to announce that he’s received an honorary doctorate degree in Visual and Performing Arts from Harvest Christian University, a university in Dallas, Texas. He showed off his Doctor of Philosophy degree, as well as some photos from the ceremony over the weekend. In the caption, Brown simply wrote “I did a thing.”

Drake Set To Break Morgan Wallen’s Billboard Hot 100 Record With Trilogy

Drake is on track to break a Billboard record that’s currently held by Morgan Wallen. According to Complex, the rapper will have 42 songs on the upcoming Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, which could make him the new record holder for most songs on this specific chart. Wallen is the current record holder with 37 entries. This comes after Drake released three new albums, “Iceman,” “Habibti,” and “Maid of Honour.”

Netflix Announces “Michael Jackson: The Verdict’ Docuseries

Netflix is announcing a new docuseries about Micheal Jackson. “The Verdict” revisits the trial in the case of alleged child molestation against the “King of Pop,” which ended with him being acquitted. Director Nick Green and executive producer Fiona Stourton told Tudum that it was time to “take a forensic look at the trial as a whole,” as it’s been 20 years since Jackson’s trial and “controversy still rages.” “Micheal Jackson: The Verdict” will premiere on June 3rd.

American Music Awards 2026 Winners

The 52nd American Music Awards are in the books. The event took place last night in Las Vegas with BTS opening the show with “Hooligan” and walking away with the top prize, Artist of the Year. The K-pop group also won Song of the Summer for their hit “Swim.” Sombr won two awards, Best Rock/Alternative Song and Best Rock/Alternative Album. Sabrina Carpenter took home Album of the Year thanks to her project “Man’s Best Friend,” as well as Best Female Pop Artist. Justin Bieber was named Best Male Pop Artist and New Artist of the Year went to Katseye. “Golden” from Netflix’s HUNTR/X was the Song of the Year. The 52nd AMAs were hosted by Queen Latifah.

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Megan Thee Stallion Bringing Hot Girl Summer Runway Show To Miami Swim Week

Megan Thee Stallion is bringing the second collection from her Hot Girl Summer swimwear line to PARAISO Miami Swim Week. The rapper will debut a new 20-piece collection on May 28th. The items feature bold colors and shell-inspired prints, ranging from 18-to-32-dollars. The show will also feature dogs wearing items from the new pet line. Doors for the event open at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. PARAISO Miami Swim Week is from May 28th through the 31st.