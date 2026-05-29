AV’s Healthy Moment. Flat Or Frizzy ?

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Flat or Fizzy? Non-carbonated Beverages Are The Choice For More Americans

(New York, NY) – Trend watchers say 2026 could be the summer of non-carbonated drinks. Flat beverages, from seltzer to Liquid Death to Surfside Iced Teas are becoming the drink of choice among younger Americans. Consulting firm AlixPartners says Generation Z’s leading the change, and that probably shouldn’t surprise you. People born between 1997 and 2012 didn’t grow up drinking soda as much as Millennials, Gen X and Baby Boomers. It was also the advent of reusable water bottles. And some consumers, no matter what their age, just don’t consider carbonated beverages a healthy option.

Longer Work Hours Tied To Obesity

(Istanbul ) — Some are making the case for a four day work week in an effort to battle obesity. Research at the European Congress on Obesity in Istanbul finds countries with more working hours over the course of a year have higher obesity rates. The study shows a reduction of working hours by just one percent will result in a slight decrease in obesity rates. James Reeves with the “4 Day Week Foundation” tells the Guardian that chopping off that extra day could reduce Britain’s obesity levels by giving people the time they need to get rid of bad habits and make healthier choices.

Summer Travel Sparks 100 Deadliest Days

Memorial Day marked the start of summer travel and a dangerous spike in road fatalities. June, July, and August are known as the 100 Deadliest Days. State troopers say speeding, drunk driving, and distractions drive up the number of crashes this time of year. Teen drivers are especially at risk. Police are urging everyone to buckle up, obey speed limits, and never drive impaired.