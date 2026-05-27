Style Gallery: Best 2026 AMAs Looks From Queen Latifah & More
Red Carpet Rundown: Queen Latifah Serves Multiple Fashion Moments As Host Of The 2026 AMAs
- Queen Latifah's multiple looks showcased her versatile fashion personality, from sporty chic to statement glamour.
- Teyana Taylor and her daughters brought vibrant purple perfection and personality to the red carpet.
- SZA accepted her award in a deep blue gown that accentuated her curves, while Mariah the Scientist stunned in a cream ensemble with a bold red bob.
All hail the Queen. Queen Latifah set the fashion tone for the 2026 American Music Awards before she ever stepped on stage. Serving as host for the annual celebration of American artists, she made us gag, smile, and screenshot looks.
The rapper, actress, and all-around icon arrived at the annual awards show in a silver-and-ivory Christian Siriano coat fresh off the designer’s Fall 2026 runway. The full-length coat featured shimmering textured detail, oversized sleeves, and a wide cream belt that highlighted her shape. The look was dramatic and glamorous, made for a woman who has been commanding stages for decades.
Queen completed the ensemble with statement earrings, sparkling jewelry, a sleek high ponytail, and a rich berry lip. She looked fabulous from head to toe.
The night was also a rare family moment for Queen, who posed with her partner, Eboni Nichols, and their son, Rebel. Eboni wore an emerald-green Thom Browne ensemble featuring a cropped jacket and a fitted, full-length dress with cutout details along the legs. Rebel made his red carpet debut in a black shorts suit, crisp white shirt, tall socks, and loafers.
Queen Latifah Keeps The Fashion Moments Coming On Stage
Of course, Queen’s style did not stop on the carpet.
As she guided viewers through the ceremony, Queen delivered several looks that showed off different sides of her fashion personality. Each ensemble felt better than the next, bringing sporty chic style, statement glamour, and sparkle made for the stage.
In one moment, Queen wore a red leather set that brought color, movement, and attitude. The look included a relaxed, cropped jacket with dramatic sleeves and matching wide-leg cargo pants. She finished it with oversized gold earrings and her sleek high ponytail.
The rich red shade looked beautiful against her skin, while the relaxed silhouette gave the outfit an easy, sporty feel. Queen looked ready to perform, host, and have a good time while doing both.
For another appearance, she switched into a shimmering silver-gray floor-length coat adorned with sparkling details. The long design caught the light throughout the venue, turning a simple pair of black pants and matching shoes into an elevated fashion moment.
Style Gallery: 2026 AMAs Red Carpet Looks We Loved
Queen Latifah gave us multiple looks, but she wasn’t the only one. Stars like Teyana Taylor, SZA, Mariah the Scientist, and more delivered moments we are still talking about. We’re talking vibrant color, family fashion, and curve-loving silhouettes.
Swipe for our top looks from the 2026 AMAs.
Teyana Taylor And Her Daughters Give Purple Perfection
Queen was not the only beauty to make the AMAs a family affair.
Teyana Taylor arrived with her daughters, Junie and Rue Rose, while rocking a vibrant purple Balenciaga gown that hugged her frame beautifully. The one-shoulder design featured gathered fabric, a daring thigh-high slit, and sheer draping that flowed into a long train. We love this bright purple shade on Teyana. It looked gorgeous against her melanin and screamed spring and summer fashion.
Her girls brought personality to the carpet, too. Junie wore a sparkling denim look with a statement belt and red pointed boots. Rue Rose looked adorable in a pink textured dress, white cardigan, white sunglasses, and pink printed boots.
GloRilla Gives Body And Sunshine In Yellow
GloRilla brought the sunshine to the carpet in a golden-yellow two-piece look that showed off her curves, abs, and attitude.
The rapper wore a cropped halter-style top with a matching fitted maxi skirt that flowed into a small train. She finished the look with gold sandals, a metallic clutch, stacked bracelets, and a delicate waist chain. Her honey-blonde updo and soft glam tied the entire moment together. And Glo knew exactly what she was serving. While chatting with @fitsfromthestreets on Instagram about her AMAs fit, she described the look as “bad b*tch” and “snatched.”
SZA Pulls Up, Wins, And Gives Deep Blue Glam
Accepting the award for Best Female R&B Artist, SZA arrived in a deep blue draped gown. The dress featured a fitted, embellished corset-style center with fabric falling softly around her waist and through the skirt. It’s giving “what waist?!” For hair and makeup, she wore her auburn curls full and flowing around her shoulders and a natural glow. Congratulations, SZA!
Mariah The Scientist Gives Cream Drama And A Fire-Engine Red Bob
Mariah The Scientist wore an embellished Ann Demeulemeester military-style cropped jacket with silver button hardware, a deep open front, and feather detailing at the collar and cuffs. She paired the jacket with a matching satin maxi skirt featuring a dramatic train and silver Paris Texas heels.
But let’s pause for the hair.
Mariah’s fire-engine red bob was sleek, sharp, and the perfect pop against her cream ensemble. The color alone made the look memorable, while the fitted silhouette and long train took it all the way there.
JaNa Craig Takes Her Love Island Style To The AMAs
JaNa Craig brought her Love Island USA beauty to the AMAs carpet in a slinky multicolor Rat & Boa dress.
The reality star wore the brand’s $355 Fabienne Dress, featuring a cowl neckline and an abstract print in shades of orange, blue, gold, and black. The slip silhouette skimmed her curves, while her long waves and glowing makeup gave the look a sultry finish. From the villa to an awards-show carpet, JaNa continues to give the girls a reason to watch her fashion moves.
Jordan Chiles Scores All 10s In Rahul Mishra
We are giving Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles all 10s for this carpet look.
Jordan arrived in a navy-and-gold Rahul Mishra ensemble that sparkled from every angle. The embellished jacket featured a sculpted waist, striking shoulders, and long detailed panels that added movement beside her wide-leg black pants. Her natural curls were styled up with soft pieces framing her face, while her deep lip added another touch of drama.
Red Carpet Rundown: Queen Latifah Serves Multiple Fashion Moments As Host Of The 2026 AMAs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com