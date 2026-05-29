Houston Shooting Leaves Rapper Paralyzed, AllStar JR Faces New Charges

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

A Michigan rapper is now facing serious charges in Harris County after authorities say a shooting at a popular Houston restaurant left another rapper permanently paralyzed.

According to FOX 26 Houston, 36 year old Jeremy Christopher Ford, who performs under the name AllStar JR, has been charged with Aggravated Assault resulting in a traumatic brain or spine injury. The charge stems from an April 8 shooting at Confessions, a restaurant and nightlife venue located on Kirby Drive in Houston’s Upper Kirby area.

Investigators say the victim, rapper Ben Anthony Fields, better known as NBA Ben10, was among the people injured during the incident. Court records indicate Fields suffered a devastating spinal injury after being shot. Medical professionals reportedly told Houston police that the injury left him without sensation from the waist down and that the paralysis affecting his lower body is believed to be irreversible.

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Authorities say the violence erupted after a confrontation inside the restaurant. Police believe Ford became involved in an altercation with several individuals who were allegedly attempting to rob him of his jewelry. As the situation escalated, additional people reportedly joined the fight, and investigators say Ford was being severely beaten before gunfire broke out.

According to police, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd during the chaotic encounter. Two men were critically injured in the shooting. Officials have not publicly identified any other individuals involved in the incident beyond Ford and Fields.

Ford was later arrested in Michigan and initially faced a federal charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has since been charged in Harris County in connection with the Houston shooting as the criminal case continues to move forward. Additional details surrounding the investigation have not yet been released.

Houston Shooting Leaves Rapper Paralyzed, AllStar JR Faces New Charges was originally published on theboxhouston.com