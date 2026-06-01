Kandi Crush Battle: First of the Month Edition

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There is something about the word “first” that immediately takes you somewhere. It could be your first love, your first heartbreak, your first slow dance, your first concert, or even the first time a song made you stop everything you were doing because you knew you had found one you’d never forget. That’s exactly why this week’s Kandi Crush Battle felt special. Instead of artist versus artist, we built a soundtrack around songs that all had one thing in common — FIRST.

Right away Sade set the mood with “Never As Good As The First Time,” and if there is one thing Sade is going to do every single time, it’s make sophistication sound effortless. Her music always feels timeless and this record reminds us that sometimes those first moments really do leave the biggest imprint. Then we transitioned into Avant and Keke Wyatt with “My First Love,” and now we’re getting emotional. That record takes me back to an era where R&B duets were dramatic in the best way possible. The vocals, the chemistry, the storytelling — it felt like real love.

Then Jaheim came in with “Put That Woman First,” and suddenly everybody became relationship experts. Jaheim always had a voice that felt grounded and honest, and that record still sparks conversations today. Monica followed with “The First Night,” reminding everybody that confidence and boundaries can sound just as good as romance. Queen Latifah brought the energy with “Ladies First,” which was more than a song — it became a statement. Then Bone Thugs-N-Harmony closed things out with “1st of tha Month,” instantly turning nostalgia all the way up.

That’s what I love about Kandi Crush Battle. Sometimes one theme becomes a time machine. This week reminded me that our first experiences shape us in ways we don’t even realize until the music starts playing again. Now I need to know… which song won for you?