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FREE Summer Meals for Houston Kids and Teens Start June 10

Published on June 1, 2026
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Young Children Eating Lunch in a Diverse Elementary Classroom With Backpacks and Lunchboxes
Source: FatCamera / Getty

As summer break begins, Houston ISD is once again stepping in to help families by providing free breakfast and lunch to children and teens throughout the city.

The district’s Summer Meals Program will run from June 10 through July 17, offering nutritious meals at no cost to anyone 18 years old and younger. The program is open to all children, regardless of whether they are enrolled in summer school, and no registration, application, or identification is required to participate.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m., while lunch will generally be available from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. However, lunch schedules may vary by campus. There will be no meal service on June 19, July 2, or July 3. Meals must be eaten on site in accordance with federal program guidelines.

Houston ISD officials say the program is designed to help reduce food insecurity and ensure children continue to have access to healthy, balanced meals while school is out for the summer. The annual initiative provides a valuable resource for families during a time when many students lose access to school cafeterias.

Free meals will be available at select Houston ISD campuses and summer meal sites across the city. Parents and guardians can find participating locations by visiting www.houstonisd.org/summerschool. Additional information about meal times and locations is available at www.summermeals.org.

FREE Summer Meals for Houston Kids and Teens Start June 10 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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