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Win Tickets to See Kehlani Live in Houston Sept. 13

Published on June 2, 2026
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Kehlani Houston 2026
Source: General / Live Nation

Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kehlani live when the Kehlani World Tour comes to Houston on Sunday, September 13 at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. Known for chart topping hits, soulful vocals, and electrifying performances, Kehlani has become one of R&B’s most celebrated artists, delivering unforgettable live shows packed with fan favorites and powerful energy.

Don’t miss your opportunity to experience one of the year’s most anticipated concerts. Enter now for your chance to win a pair of tickets and get ready for a night of incredible music, unforgettable moments, and an amazing live performance from Kehlani under the stars.

Win Tickets to See Kehlani Live in Houston Sept. 13 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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