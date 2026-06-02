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Hungry? June Fast Food Deals and Freebies in Houston

Published on June 2, 2026
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Source: Paperkites / Getty

June is packed with food holidays, restaurant promotions and limited time freebies, making it one of the best months of the year for bargain hunters. Whether you’re craving tacos, chicken sandwiches, donuts, pizza or frozen treats, major chains across the country are rolling out discounts and giveaways throughout the month.

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With kids out of school and summer officially underway, these deals offer a perfect excuse to grab an affordable lunch, cool off with a sweet treat or enjoy a family meal without breaking the budget. Here are some of the biggest fast food and restaurant deals happening in June.

Dunkin Donuts
Source: Dunkin Donuts / Dunkin Donuts

Dunkin’

Date: June 1
Deal: Free tote bag with purchase of a half dozen or dozen donuts
Website: Dunkin’

Jack In The Box
Source: Geri Lavrov / Getty

Jack in the Box

Date: June 2
Deal: Two tacos for 75 cents
Website: Jack in the Box

Dutch Bros

Date: June 3
Deal: Free sticker giveaway
Website: Dutch Bros

KFC Basketball Slipper
Source: KFC / KFC

KFC

Date: June 4
Deal: $10 Bucket of the Day (Monday through Friday)
Website: KFC

Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Date: June 5 (National Donut Day)
Deal: Free smoothie promotion
Website: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Subway Logo
Source: Proof Advertising / Proof Advertising

Subway

Date: June 6
Deal: $4.99 Sub of the Day
Website: Subway

Shake Shack

Date: Sundays in June
Deal: Free Chicken Shack offer
Website: Shake Shack

US-ECONOMY
Source: PAUL J. RICHARDS / Getty

Chick-fil-A

Date: June 8
Deal: Summer menu launch promotions
Website: Chick-fil-A

Buffalo Wild Wings

Date: June 9
Deal: $9.99 mix and match bottomless appetizers
Website: Buffalo Wild Wings

Daily Life In Berlin, Germany.
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Dunkin’

Date: June 12
Deal: Free medium drink with pineapple cup promotion
Website: Dunkin’

TACO BELL REWINDS TO THE 2000s WITH DECADES Y2K MENU
Source: Taco Bell / Taco Bell

Taco Bell

Date: June 14
Deal: Happier Hour discounts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Website: Taco Bell

Love’s Travel Stops

Date: Every Monday in June
Deal: Weekly freebie offers for rewards members
Website: Love’s Travel Stops

Daily Life In Yamaguchi Prefecture
Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Pizza Hut

Date: June 16
Deal: $3 Personal Pan Pizza Tuesday promotion
Website: Pizza Hut

Schlotzsky’s

Date: Every Wednesday
Deal: Buy One Get One Free pizza
Website: Schlotzsky’s

Dunkin’

Date: June 18
Deal: Free golf tee cup holder with beverage purchase
Website: Dunkin’

Yogurtland

Date: June 20
Deal: 20% off purchase
Website: Yogurtland

Amanda Batula Searches For The Perfect Pick 6 Date At Buffalo Wild Wings
Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Buffalo Wild Wings

Date: June 23
Deal: Buy One Get One 50% Off traditional wings
Website: Buffalo Wild Wings

Carvel

Date: June 24
Deal: Buy One Get One Free sundaes
Website: Carvel

Gaby Estrella (Cq), prepares a tray of Grand Slam breakfast at Denny's Restaurant in Santa Ana on t
Source: Irfan Khan / Getty

Denny’s

Date: June 25
Deal: Kids eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. with adult entrée purchase
Website: Denny’s

Cinnabon

Date: June 28
Deal: Free Kids CinnaSweets with qualifying purchase
Website: Cinnabon

QDOBA

Date: June 29
Deal: Free chips and queso with qualifying order
Website: QDOBA

Sonic Drive-In

Date: June 30
Deal: 50% off after 5 p.m.
Website: Sonic Drive-In

As always, check with individual locations before heading out, as participation may vary by market and some offers may require rewards membership or mobile app activation. Summer savings season is officially on.

Hungry? June Fast Food Deals and Freebies in Houston was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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