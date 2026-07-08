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Don’t Let a $500 Side Gig Cost You a $20,000 Raise

Your side hustle might be costing you more than it's making you. Here's the truth about the side hustle trap.

Published on July 8, 2026
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Side hustle
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Let’s talk about it. Everybody’s got a side hustle. Everybody. But on this Work Life Wednesday edition of Droppin’ Jewels, Madd Hatta is here to give you something to think about before you clock into that second gig tonight.

Here’s the real: one-third of Americans are running some kind of side hustle right now. Sounds like hustle culture winning, right? Not so fast. A full 75% of those side hustlers are bringing in less than $500 a month. Meanwhile, burnout is at an all-time high — 66% of American employees reported some form of burnout in 2025. And a lot of that exhaustion? It’s coming from people stretched too thin, running two races at once.

Now hear me out. Extra income is never a bad thing. But if your side gig is draining the energy be mindful that you need to show up and show OUT at your main job, if not — we’ve got a problem.

Your primary career is where the real money lives. We’re talking promotions, raises, benefits, long-term stability. That’s the path that builds generational wealth, not a few hundred dollars on the weekend. Don’t let a side hustle split your focus so bad that you miss the raise, the promotion, or the opportunity your main job is holding for you.

A couple measly bucks versus several thousands of dollars in career growth? That’s your choice to make.

Side hustles should build your future — not exhaust your present. Come on now, think about it. Don’t get caught in the side hustle trap.

Catch Droppin’ Jewels every Work Life Wednesday at 5:26 every weekday with Madd Hatta on Majic 102.1.

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