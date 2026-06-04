AV’s H -Town Headlines

SpaceX announces largest IPO ever, valuing company at $1.7 trillion

Texas law requiring age/parental consent for apps faces free speech debate

Houston considers $5 monthly trash fee to address budget shortfalls

Source: General / General

SpaceX Debuts Largest IPO In History

Elon Musk is one-step closer to becoming the world’s first trillionaire with SpaceX announcing the largest IPO of all-time. Musk’s company announced on Wednesday a fixed price of 135-dollars per share ahead of officially marketing its initial public offering set for June 12th. That would make SpaceX valued at one-point-seven-trillion-dollars, making it the seventh-biggest company in the U.S. by market cap. SpaceX aims to raise 75-billion-dollars with the IPO.

Jury Selection Continues In Trial Over Deadly Texas Track Meet Stabbing

(McKinney, TX) — Jury selection is underway in what’s expected to be a closely-watched murder trial in Texas. Karmelo Anthony is accused of stabbing Austin Metcalf to death at a Frisco track meet last year. Investigators say Anthony, now 19 years old, stabbed the 17-year-old Metcalf in the chest with a pocketknife during an argument over seating in the stands. The defense is expected to claim self-defense. About 200 people were called to be potential jurors. Testimony should start on Thursday, beginning with opening statements.

Courts Weigh In On Free Speech Fight

(Houston, TX) — A new Texas law, which requires age verification and parental consent for kids to access smart phone apps, is being allowed to take effect while lawsuits play out. Experts say the courts must decide if this is a violation of free speech rights

Travis Crabtree is an attorney specializing in online issues. Most Texans are on board with the law. A poll done by the Texas Public Policy Foundation found 75-percent support.

Houston Budget Comes Up For City Council Vote Next Week

(Houston, TX) — A major sticking point in Houston Mayor John Whitmire’s proposed seven-point-five-billion-dollar budget is a new trash collection fee of five dollars a month. The proposed fee would be tacked onto residents’ water bills and will be used to pay for upgrades to the city’s solid waste services. Supporters say the fee is necessary to help deal with Houston’s budget shortfalls. Opponents say it will hurt low-income and elderly residents, and will sooner or later rise above five dollars. Houston City Council is expected to vote on the budget next week.

Woman Accused Of Trying To Defraud NW Freeway Business Out Of $52K

(Cypress, TX) — Harris County officials are investigating a woman who reportedly tried to steal from her employer by issuing fraudulent refunds to herself. Precinct 4 Constable’s Office deputies responded around 8 a.m. Tuesday to a report of employee theft at a business on the Northwest Freeway near Mueschke Road. Investigators say April Timberlake tried to process phony refunds totaling about 52 thousand dollars. Timberlake was arrested for a bond violation warrant out of Navarro County, and is also charged with theft.