AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Texans, NBA And More.

Texans hold voluntary OTA practice before mandatory minicamp

Astros defeat Pirates 11-9 with strong offensive performances

Knicks rally from 14-point deficit to stun Spurs in Game 1 of NBA Finals

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Texans OTAs Continue

(Houston, TX) — The Houston Texans are continuing organized team activities. The team will be on the practice field today for a voluntary OTA session. It will be Houston’s final OTA offseason workout before a three-day mandatory minicamp that starts next Tuesday.

Astros Defeat Pirates

(Houston, TX) — The Astros avoided a third straight loss. Houston beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-9 at Daikin Park. Isaac Paredes was 2-for-4 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs. Yordan Alvarez and Cam Smith also combined to go 6-for-10 with one run scored and five RBIs. AJ Blubaugh earned his third win in relief and Josh Hader recorded his first save as the Astros improved to 28-and-35. They host the Pirates again tonight.

Knicks Stun Spurs With Comeback To Steal Game One Of Finals

(San Antonio, TX) — The Knicks stunned the Spurs to tip off the NBA Finals. The team erased a 14-point deficit to secure 105-95 comeback win in Game One from San Antonio. Jalen Brunson led all scorers with 30 points on 12-of-31 shooting. He sunk 13 in the fourth quarter as the Knicks closed out the game with an 11-0 run. Victor Wembanyama struggled to 26 points on 6-of-21 shooting for San Antonio, which will try snap New York’s 12-game postseason winning streak when Game Two tips off from the Lone Star State on Friday.

Mamdani Says Knicks Postseason Revenue Has Generated $202M For NYC

(New York, NY) — Mayor Mamdani says Knicks postseason revenue has generated big bucks for New York City. Mamdani says the Knicks have brought in 202-million-dollars, so far, in economic activity from postseason games played at home. That’s from spending on tickets, transportation, food, hotels and all that Knicks merchandise being snapped up by fans. Based on an analysis by the New York City Economic Development Corporation, the Knicks-Spurs Finals could bring in a total of 465-million-dollars if all possible MSG games are played, supporting businesses and creating jobs in the city.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Revealed As Madden 27 Cover Star

(Chicago, IL) — Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will appear on the cover of this year’s Madden NFL video game. The cover shows Williams performing a jump throw with the Chicago skyline in the background. He’s the first Bears player to make the cover of the game. It comes after Williams led the Bears to a NFC North division title and an appearance in the NFC Divisional Round last season. Williams said making the cover was like his childhood dream was coming true