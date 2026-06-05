AV’s R And B Minute On Ten Unreleased Prince Songs And More

Prince estate to release 10 unreleased songs from 1977 to 2016

Beyoncé's net worth estimated at $1 billion, tying with Rihanna on Forbes' list

Speculation of a potential collaboration between singers SZA and Clairo

Source: Michael Caulfield Archive / Getty

The Prince Estate To Release Ten Unreleased Prince Songs

The Prince Estate is releasing ten unreleased Prince songs. The collection, called “Timeless,” feature tracks that were recorded across different periods in his career, spanning from 1977 through the year of his death, 2016. The announcement comes after the release of the new single “Stone,” a previously unreleased track from 1995. The album drops August 28th.

Beyonce Joins Taylor Swift And Rihanna On Richest Self-Made Women List

Beyonce is being added to Forbes’ annual list of the richest self-made women. On Thursday, the publication announced that Beyonce made the cut for the first time, estimating her net worth at one-billion-dollars. The singer is ranked at number 39 on the list, This puts her at a tie with Rihanna, whose net worth is also an estimated one-billion-dollars. They’re 16 spots behind Taylor Swift, who’s worth an estimated two-billion-dollars.

Source: Jordan Brand / Jordan Brand

SZA Is In The Studio With Clairo

Singer Clairo’s recent signing to Atlantic Records has sparked rumors of a potential collaboration with fellow artist SZA. Both artists have recently worked with other musicians, leading fans to speculate about a possible joint track. Speculation about a collaboration between Clairo and SZA has been ongoing since 2024, and a recent video on SZA’s Instagram story has reignited the rumors. Fans are eagerly anticipating a potential musical collaboration between the two artists.

Fetty Wap Shows Support For Florida Principal Placed On Leave Over Yearbook Quote

Rapper Fetty Wap is showing support for a Florida principal who may be out of a job after lyrics his song “Trap Queen” appeared in the school’s yearbook. The St. John’s County School District put Trout Creek Academy principal Katie O’Connell on leave over the line, “Everybody hatin’, we just call them fans though.” O’Connell said she never approved the quote or put it in the yearbook. Fetty Wap’s publicist says he sent flowers to O’Connel since hearing about the incident.

Taylor Swift “Toy Story” Song Streaming Now

A new song from Taylor Swift is now streaming. “I Knew It, I Knew You” is from the upcoming film “Toy Story 5,” which comes out in two weeks. Swift said on social media Thursday that she co-wrote the song with producer Jack Antonoff for the “Toy Story” character Jessie the Cowgirl, and posted a home video of her as a child dressed up like the character. The new song is also a throwback to Swift’s earlier country sound. She said writing it “felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time.” “Toy Story 5” will hit theaters nationwide on June 19th.