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NBA Bans 2 People For Life After Fan Rushes Court During Finals

Published on June 4, 2026
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Spurs v Knicks
Source: Getty / Ronald Cortes

Fair punishment or too harsh?

The #NBA has banned two fans for life from all NBA games after one stormed the court during Game 1 of the NBA Finals Wednesday (June 4).

RELATED: Houston Man Accused of Selling Disabled Parking Placards Online

Fans can’t run on an NBA court because it is considered criminal trespassing and a severe safety hazard. Disrupting a game leads to immediate arrest, criminal charges, and a lifetime ban from all NBA arenas. It also puts both the players and the fan at risk of injury.

The fan ran onto the court during the fourth quarter, and he seemed to snap a selfie with Victor Wembanyama of the Spurs. Not only was he banned, another person was reportedly banned “for his role in the incident,” the NBA said.

The NBA enforces a strict zero-tolerance policy against court invasions.

NBA Bans 2 People For Life After Fan Rushes Court During Finals was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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