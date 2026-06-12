AV’S Say What Moment On Summer Bedtimes And A.I Drive Thru

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Sleep Specialist Weighs In On Summer Children Bedtime

With school letting out for many, a sleep specialist is weighing in on how to handle summer bedtime for children. Doctor Brian Chen with the Cleveland Clinic says if a child is involved with sports and activities it’s best to keep a consistent bedtime schedule but if the child doesn’t have as much going on in the summer, it’s okay to be more flexible. He emphasizes it’s still important children get their recommended hours of sleep which varies by age. He recommends using blackout curtains if a child has trouble falling asleep because it stays light out later in the summer.

Too Much Sitting In Pregnancy Doubles Risk Of Complications

A new study finds higher odds of pregnancy complications for women who spend more time sitting. Researchers say those include high blood pressure, preeclampsia and preterm birth. The study’s lead researcher from West Virginia University School of Public Health in Morgantown said the “big” finding was that women who were sitting for over 10 hours a day developed twice as many complications. The results showed that two out of five women who sat for 10 hours or more a day had a pregnancy complication.

McDonald’s Testing AI Drive-Thru Order-Taking System ArchIQ

McDonald’s is modernizing more than just its menu. Restaurant Business Magazine reports the fast-food giant is testing a new AI order-taking system at its drive-thrus called ArchIQ at five locations across the country. The initiative is part of the company’s new brand strategy called McDonald’s Next, which it unveiled last week. McFranchisee, an X account for a McDonald’s franchise, said this week that Google is part of he new project.