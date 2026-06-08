She Played Lavender In ‘Matilda’—Now Kiami Davael Opens Up About Child Stardom, Sacrifice, And Reinvention [Exclusive]

Courtesy of Kiami Davael For many, 1996’s film adaptation of Matilda is a childhood staple with equal parts magic, mischief, and memory. For Kiami Davael, who played Lavender at just eight years old, it was the beginning of a life that would unfold far beyond what audiences ever saw onscreen. Now, with her and Jahmar Hill’s upcoming documentary Lavender: Life After Matilda set to be released later this year, Davael is offering something far more personal than nostalgia. The film, she explains, is not a retrospective of fame but an excavation of truth. “This is about Kiami…you know, this is about Kiami’s story, Kiami’s journey…all that I have been through, the ups and downs, the lessons that I have learned,” she shared with MadameNoire in a recent conversation. “We’re just getting raw and real into the nitty-gritty and answering people’s questions about ‘where has Kiami been?’” What emerges from that reflection is a layered understanding of what it actually means to grow up in Hollywood—especially as a Black girl navigating visibility, vulnerability, and transition in real time. Here are 10 things Davael says she wishes she knew before becoming a child star.

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Childhood Fame Doesn’t Prepare You for Rejection Davael still speaks about her early years in entertainment with genuine warmth. For her, acting initially felt less like work and more like finally stepping into the dream she’d carried since toddlerhood. “When I was a kid and just being on set, I was having fun,” she told MadameNoire in a recent chat. “I knew from such an early age this is what I wanted to do. I just knew…’I’m finally able to do what it was that I’ve wanted to do since I was three.’” At the time, she wasn’t thinking about legacy, cultural impact, or the possibility that Matilda would become one of the defining family films of an entire generation. She certainly wasn’t thinking about the emotional consequences of Hollywood’s unpredictability. Looking back, Davael says one of the hardest lessons came when the constant “yeses” eventually stopped. “One of the things that I probably wish I would have known is how quickly tables can turn,” she explained. “Because you are not always going to get the yeses, and that was the hardest part for me to be able to overcome and deal with because I was, ‘Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes, book, book, book.’ And then sometimes you just get your first taste of rejection, and you don’t know how to act.” Source: imageBROKER/Andres Victorero / Getty For child actors, rejection doesn’t always register as professional disappointment. Sometimes it lands as personal confusion when validation has become intertwined with opportunity. “And then how quickly it can become a ‘What have you done for me lately?’ type of mentality and type of industry,” she continued. It’s a reality many former child stars have described over the years: the industry’s affection can feel deeply conditional. One day you’re celebrated everywhere. The next, you’re struggling to understand why the phone stopped ringing. Still, Davael doesn’t necessarily believe children can fully prepare for that emotional whiplash. “I don’t honestly think you can prepare for that, truth be told,” she admitted.



What she does believe is necessary is emotional honesty, communication, and permission for young performers to say when something feels uncomfortable. “If something does not feel right or something is uncomfortable, to have that conversation,” she said. “It starts there. It starts with that communication to say, ‘Hey, I don’t like this. Maybe I’m feeling a way about it.’” That lesson feels particularly urgent in today’s entertainment, where it’s easier for children to become famous through social media. It has unfortunately created a wild west situation when it comes to their protection.



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Representation Carries Weight Davael was only eight years old while filming Matilda. She couldn’t have known then how deeply audiences would connect to Lavender decades later. “I didn’t think anything of it except for this is fun,” she said. “This is a new experience. I’m on set. I’m in front of a camera.” Adulthood brought a new understanding of what her presence in the film meant, particularly for Black girls. “As we have fast-forwarded all these many years later, I don’t think I realized at the time how influential the film would be,” she explained. “How many generations it would cross, and how many people specifically are young Black girls who have now blossomed into beautiful Black queens.” She paused while reflecting on the messages she now receives from women who saw themselves in her character. “‘You were the first time I seen myself in such a broad setting on TV, movies, whatever that is.’” For Davael, that realization came with its own pressure. “I think that at that time, had I known it, I don’t know if I would have shied away from it, because it can kinda translate to a lot of pressure a little bit,” she admitted. “My purpose is always greater than me, and my calling is always greater than me.” What’s particularly striking is how much audiences connected not only with Lavender, but with Davael herself. The glasses, raspy voice, and quirks–all things Hollywood often tells Black girls to minimize. “People are like, ‘I was kind of the quirky kid with the glasses,’ and being able to see you wear your glasses proudly,” Davael said laughing. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, and they were [my own prescription glasses], by the way.’ There was an element of that innocence that I was fortunate enough to bring to the character. Just being able to be myself,” she reflected. In hindsight, that authenticity became the very thing audiences held onto for thirty years. Dreams Require Sacrifice One of the biggest misconceptions Davael hopes aspiring entertainers understand is that success in Hollywood rarely happens overnight. “A lot of individuals feel as if or have had this romanticizing Hollywood,” she explained. “‘I’m just gonna move to Los Angeles or Atlanta or New York, and I’m going to just be this actor, this actress, and it’s going to immediately happen.’” She laughed before adding, “Unfortunately, that is generally not the case.” According to Davael, many of the people audiences perceive as “overnight successes” have actually spent years grinding behind the scenes. “Usually when you see somebody who just happens to pop out, they’ve been 10, 15, 20 years in the grind already.” That’s why she believes passion matters more than fame. “You have to have a true passion and a true love for what you do, because if you do not, you will get weary.” Her own career required immense sacrifice from the people around her long before audiences knew her name. “My mom literally uprooted her entire life to move to California for me to pursue my career,” Davael shared. Born in Kentucky, Davael moved west with her mother after repeatedly insisting she wanted to perform. “I told her I wanted to be Whitney Houston,” she recalled with a laugh. “And she was like, ‘Well listen, there’s only one of her. But what you can do is be the best Kiami that you can be.’” That move would change everything for them. Davael credits not only her mother, but an entire extended support system — grandparents, aunts, uncles, and relatives — for helping carry her dream.“My immediate family… they all had a hand in just investing, pouring into me, sacrificing, showing up when they didn’t necessarily have to.” That communal support, she says, made all the difference. It’s also part of why she’s passionate about mentorship today. “I think it is important to try to find a mentor,” she said. “Try to find someone who has done the things that you want to do, who has been the places that you are trying to go, because someone can’t help you and guide you if they’ve never been there.” Davael says mentorship is about emotional safety, discernment, and helping young performers understand that they don’t have to navigate the industry alone. She also believes children need to be taught that advocating for themselves is not disrespectful. “What you cannot be is mean and nasty and rude,” she explained while discussing the conversations she had growing up around supporters and public attention. “But if there’s ever moments where it doesn’t feel right, it’s okay to verbalize that.” RELATED CONTENT: Fans Of ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ React To Seeing Former Child Stars Camille Winbush, Dee Dee Davis And Jeremy Suarez All Grown Up