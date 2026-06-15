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40 Great Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Under $100

40 Great Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Under $100

Thank you for your love, sacrifice, guidance, and the countless ways you help shape lives for the better

Published on June 15, 2026
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Proud African American father with teenage son
Source: Susan Chiang / Getty

Fathers play one of the most important roles in a child’s life, often serving as protectors, teachers, providers, and examples of strength.

RELATED: Celebrities Honor Their Favorite Dads For Father’s Day

From life lessons and discipline to emotional support and encouragement, a father’s presence can help shape a child’s confidence, values, and sense of security in ways that last a lifetime. Whether biological, step, adoptive, or a father figure, their impact is often felt far beyond childhood.

Father’s Day is a chance to recognize the men who show up, sacrifice, and pour into their families every day. While no gift can fully measure their value, even a thoughtful gesture can go a long way in showing appreciation. If you’re still searching for the perfect way to say thank you, don’t stress.

We’ve rounded up 25 last-minute Father’s Day gifts under $100 that can still arrive in time for the big day.

Smiling young man in business casual wear standing with crossed arms looking at the camera
Source: pixelfit / Getty

Style & Grooming

  1. Beard grooming kit ($25-$45)
  2. Cordless hair clippers ($40-$80)
  3. Wave brush + durag and mirror set ($15-$30)
  4. Cologne sampler set ($30-$80)
  5. Luxury shaving kit ($35-$60)
  6. Modern Leather wallet ($20-$50)
  7. Sunglasses ($20-$60)
  8. Watch box organizer ($25-$80)
  9. Sneaker cleaning kit ($20-$35)
  10. Travel kit ($20-$45)
Phone, hands and man by beach on holiday for texting, social media or contact on mobile app. Technology, promenade and male person on cellphone for blog on vacation tips by ocean on weekend trip.
Source: Jacob Wackerhausen / Getty

Tech & Gadgets

  1. Bluetooth speaker ($30-$80)
  2. Wireless charging station ($25-$50)
  3. Portable power bank ($20-$50)
  4. Phone stand with speaker ($20-$50)
  5. Mini projector ($70-$99)
  6. Car phone mount ($15-$30)
  7. Smart LED light strips ($20-$40)
  8. Portable neck fan ($25-$70)
  9. Heated beanie ($20-$65)
  10. Fire TV Stick ($40-$60)
Smiling father and son preparing food in kitchen at home
Source: Maskot / Getty

Grill Master & Foodie Dad

  1. Grill tool set ($25-$60)
  2. Smart Meat thermometer ($20-$70)
  3. BBQ rub gift set ($20-$40)
  4. Smoker box ($20-$50)
  5. Hot sauce sampler ($15-$60)
  6. Whiskey stones set ($50-$75)
  7. Cast iron skillet ($90)
  8. Chef Apron ($20-$35)
  9. Portable cooler bag ($30-$60)
  10. Jerky variety pack ($20-$40)
Texans Draft Day 2023
Source: General / Briana Huff

Sports, Music & Lifestyle

  1. Dominoes set ($20-$40)
  2. Spades card set ($10-$25)
  3. NFL or NBA Banner ($30-$45)
  4. Water canteen/tumbler ($20-$35)
  5. Vinyl record crate ($35-$60)
  6. Record player ($70-$90)
  7. Hip hop coffee table book ($25-$50)
  8. Massage gun ($40-$90)
  9. Workout resistance bands ($20-$40)
  10. Back massager seat cushion ($50-$99)

No matter if he’s the grill king, sneakerhead, beard boss, or music lover, there’s still time to lock in something meaningful before Sunday.

40 Great Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts for Under $100 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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