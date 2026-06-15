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County Employees Could Get Mental Health Days

Harris County employees may soon have access to paid mental health days under a proposal championed by Lina Hidalgo.

Published on June 15, 2026
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Harris County employees may soon have access to paid mental health days under a proposal championed by Lina Hidalgo.

The proposal would provide dedicated paid leave for mental health needs, giving employees time to focus on their emotional and psychological well-being without having to use traditional sick or vacation days. Supporters say the move would help reduce stigma around mental health and encourage workers to seek help when needed.

Hidalgo has long advocated for greater awareness of mental health issues and has publicly shared her own experiences with depression. She believes mental health should be treated with the same importance as physical health in the workplace.

Supporters of the plan argue that mental health days can improve employee morale, reduce burnout, and create a healthier work environment. Critics, however, have raised questions about costs and whether existing leave policies already provide enough flexibility.

If approved, Harris County would join a growing number of employers across the country recognizing mental health as a critical part of overall employee wellness.

As conversations around workplace well-being continue to evolve, the proposal highlights a broader shift toward prioritizing mental health in both public and private sector jobs.

County Employees Could Get Mental Health Days was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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