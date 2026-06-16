AV’s H -Town Headlines

NHC monitoring weather system with 50% chance of becoming first named storm

Severe storms cause multiple house fires and force FIFA Fan Festival to shorten hours

Governor declares disaster for Harris and 100 other counties to access state resources

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

NHC: First Tropical Storm Of 2026 Could Form In Gulf This Week

(Houston, TX) — The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a weather system that could become the first named tropical storm of the season. The agency says a disturbance over northeastern Mexico has a 50-percent chance of development over the next week. Once it moves over the Gulf late today or Wednesday, environmental conditions slightly favor its development, and the system is expected to move east toward Louisiana. If it becomes a tropical storm late Wednesday or Thursday, it will be named Arthur.

Tragedy Does Not Shake Family’s Faith

Texas summer camps are filled with happy kids, one year after a deadly flood tore through the Hill Country. Eddie Walker, who heads the Christian Camp Association, says that going to camp is a family tradition that cannot be shaken.Last year’s flood ravaged Camp Mystic, but even their families were eager to come back this year. More than 800 girls were registered before the camp withdrew its license application and remained closed for the summer.

Houston Controller Announces Probe Of Mayor Whitmire Advisor Chris Brown

Houston Controller Chris Hollins’s office is investigating Chris Brown, Mayor John Whitmire’s senior advisor for financial integrity. Hollins announced the probe on Monday, prompted by Brown’s attendance records, job responsibilities, and use of taxpayer-funded resources. Brown is himself a former Houston Controller. Hollins says the investigation will examine compliance with city policies, oversight and accountability measures, and whether taxpayers get their money’s worth with Brown on the job.

Pearland FD: Four Hours, Four House Fires Under Stormy Skies

(Pearland, TX) — The causes of four house fires in four hours on Monday are under investigation, but the Pearland Firefighters Association says lightning may have played a part. The Pearland Fire Department responded to house fires on Amie Lane, Belmore Lane, Pine Knot Court, and a fourth fire somewhere in the city. The fires were reported as severe thunderstorms swept through the Houston area. No injuries were reported, and firefighters contained and extinguished the fires before any of the homes were engulfed.

Abbott Declares Disaster For Harris, 100 Other Counties

(Austin, TX) — By order of Governor Greg Abbott, Harris County and 100 other counties are under a disaster declaration because of the threat of severe storms. Abbott announced Monday that he’d issued the declaration “to ensure that local officials and communities have access to the full range of state resources and support.” The governor directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to activate additional state emergency response resources and carry on 24-hour operations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center while risks persist.

FIFA Fan Festival: Shortened Hours Today Because Of Bad Weather

FIFA officials are reducing the hours for the FIFA Fan Festival today because of wet weather in Houston. Today’s planned hours of operation are from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. instead of 12:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The festival was closed on Monday because of severe weather in the forecast. The weather also disrupted activities at the festival on Sunday. Organizers temporarily cleared the grounds twice because of nearby lightning.