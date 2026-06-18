Parents Split Over Tracking Adult Children

Source: Curly_photo / Getty

A national poll out Monday finds phone tracking is following many kids well into adulthood. The University of Michigan Health poll says 52-percent of parents track the location of adult children between the ages of 18 and 25. Most say they do it for safety or emergencies. Nearly one-in-four parents who track their adult kids say checking the app makes them anxious, and researchers say constant tracking can also get in the way of young adults learning to manage their own lives.

Half Of Middle-Aged People Struggling With Elder Care

Over half of workers ages 40 to 60 in the U.S. are caring for a parent while also holding down a job. According to LegalShield data released Monday, that pressure is already showing up at work through missed time, getting less done, and people thinking about leaving their jobs. The survey says nearly 40-percent have cut savings or retirement contributions to help pay for a parent’s care. The analysis also shows legal questions tied to parental elder care have more than doubled since 2022, as middle-aged children deal with paperwork, care decisions, and out-of-pocket costs.

Woman Driving 108MPH To Watch Love Island Is Arrested

A woman in a rush to watch a reality TV show ended up behind bars instead. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it happened last week with the woman caught speeding on State Route 347 just south of Phoenix. The driver was clocked at 108-miles-per-hour and when she was pulled over, she told troopers that she wanted to get home in time to watch “Love Island.” The woman, who was not identified, was arrested for criminal speed and reckless driving. Her vehicle was put into what authorities called “car jail” for 20 days.